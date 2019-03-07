Escaped Karoo National Park lion still evading specialised trackers, rangers

The animal has been on the loose for nearly three weeks now.

CAPE TOWN - There is still no sign of a lion that escaped from the Karoo National Park outside Beaufort West.

Specialised trackers and rangers have actively been searching the area, trying to track down the animal. It’s understood the lion escaped from a hole underneath a fence at the park.

Heavy rainfall had caused the soil to erode under the fence.

WATCH: Karoo lion still on the prowl

SANParks spokesperson Reynold Thakhuli said: "We have discovered that it has actually killed a sheep and we starting to follow its tracks from where the sheep was killed, and now we have discovered that it has moved to another area. The difficulty is the area, it is quite a rough terrain but we have received assistance from the farmers."

This is not the first time that a lion has managed to escape from the park. Sylvester the lion became somewhat famous after repeatedly escaping from the park back in 2015 and 2016.

He was later found.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)