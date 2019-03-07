Escaped Karoo National Park lion still evading specialised trackers, rangers
The animal has been on the loose for nearly three weeks now.
CAPE TOWN - There is still no sign of a lion that escaped from the Karoo National Park outside Beaufort West.
The animal has been on the loose for nearly three weeks now.
Specialised trackers and rangers have actively been searching the area, trying to track down the animal. It’s understood the lion escaped from a hole underneath a fence at the park.
Heavy rainfall had caused the soil to erode under the fence.
WATCH: Karoo lion still on the prowl
SANParks spokesperson Reynold Thakhuli said: "We have discovered that it has actually killed a sheep and we starting to follow its tracks from where the sheep was killed, and now we have discovered that it has moved to another area. The difficulty is the area, it is quite a rough terrain but we have received assistance from the farmers."
This is not the first time that a lion has managed to escape from the park. Sylvester the lion became somewhat famous after repeatedly escaping from the park back in 2015 and 2016.
He was later found.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
EXCLUSIVE: VBS loan, dubious financials could leave Samwu under administration
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic Masculinity
-
Firearm found near bodies of killed Durban family
-
Nomgcobo Jiba’s work credentials under spotlight at Mokgoro Inquiry
-
IEC: Parties that break electoral code could face sanction or jail time
-
EXCLUSIVE: Coligny murder witness wanted life sentences for killers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.