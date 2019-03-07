EC man gunned down in his home

Police say three men had knocked on his door and when the victim opened, he was shot dead.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been shot dead at his home in KwaZakhele in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday night.

The police's Andre Beetge said: “The 30-year-old Sinethemba Payi was shot and killed in KwaZakhele last night. At about 9:30 pm, three suspects knocked on his front door and called him to open the door. When he opened the front door, he was shot three times and they ran away after shooting him.”