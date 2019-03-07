Popular Topics
Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital management to seek court interdict to end strike

Nurses and admin staff have been on a strike since last Friday.

A screengrab of the Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital in Krugersdorp.
42 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Management at Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital in Krugersdorp says it will apply for another court interdict to force workers to return to their posts immediately.

The hospital obtained an initial interdict on Tuesday prohibiting striking workers from being disruptive and intimidating non-striking employees.

After talks deadlocked again on Wednesday over the no work, no pay principle, the employer will be approaching the court again on an urgent basis. Nurses and admin staff have been on a strike since last Friday.

Eyewitness News learned that nine patients, some of whom had chronic illnesses, on Wednesday were discharged due to the lack of adequate staff, but the hospital CEO Patrick Sofohlo has dismissed the idea that their leaving was due to the strike and insisted those patients were due to go home.

“At the moment, management is the one that is managing the hospital. The patients that were discharged were due to be discharged by the medical doctors.”

Sofohlo said workers must now return to their posts but shouldn’t expect full salaries at the end of the month.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

