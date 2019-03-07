DA to debut TV, radio ads ahead of May elections

The party's TV advert is built around the national anthem and features South Africans from all walks of life.

CAPE TOWN - Campaigning for the May elections is set to intensify, with the Democratic Alliance (DA) due to flight the party’s first TV advert on SABC on Thursday.

At a media preview in Parliament on Thursday morning, Phumzile van Damme said the DA was in full campaign mode and planning to air a series of TV and radio adverts up until the 5 May cut-off date.

Van Damme said no one party can lay claim to the anthem and that it embodies the DA’s core campaign message.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)