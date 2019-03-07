WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa's Q&A session in Parly
Presidency said Cyril Ramaphosa will unpack the government’s plans for Eskom, including measures to stabilise the power utility’s finances.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is answering questions in Parliament on Thursday afternoon.
Earlier, the Presidency said Ramaphosa will also unpack the government’s plans for Eskom, including measures to stabilise the power utility’s finances and ensure the security of electricity supply.
Ramaphosa will also provide an update on legislation regarding the functions and powers of traditional leaders and outline progress on the downgrading of the South African embassy in Israel to a liaison
