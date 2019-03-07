CT Cycle Tour to be cancelled only if winds pose serious risk, say organisers

The weather service is predicting winds of 50km/h for Sunday's event.

CAPE TOWN - Organisers of the Cape Town Cycle Tour say that they won't hesitate in calling off the race should wind speeds pose a serious risk.

Tens of thousands of cyclists will line up on Sunday for the iconic race.

Two years ago, the event was cancelled due to strong winds. It was a first in the race's history.

The weather service is predicting winds of 50km/h during the event.

Tour director David Bellairs: "If anybody's life is put in danger as a result of the wind, then the decision to cancel is a simple one. It's not a decision we take lightly, it's one we take carefully, one that's measured over many different metrics, we don't just decide that it's strong now... we look at where it's blowing, direction, wind strength..."