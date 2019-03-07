-
CT Cycle Tour to be cancelled only if winds pose serious risk, say organisers
The weather service is predicting winds of 50km/h for Sunday's event.
CAPE TOWN - Organisers of the Cape Town Cycle Tour say that they won't hesitate in calling off the race should wind speeds pose a serious risk.
Tens of thousands of cyclists will line up on Sunday for the iconic race.
Two years ago, the event was cancelled due to strong winds. It was a first in the race's history.
The weather service is predicting winds of 50km/h during the event.
Tour director David Bellairs: "If anybody's life is put in danger as a result of the wind, then the decision to cancel is a simple one. It's not a decision we take lightly, it's one we take carefully, one that's measured over many different metrics, we don't just decide that it's strong now... we look at where it's blowing, direction, wind strength..."
-
Man United complete stunning comeback to shatter PSG6 hours ago
-
Rabada hits 150km/h to steer proteas to victory over Sri LankaKagiso3 hours ago
-
Sports Dept: Transformation Charter doesn't adopt blanket approach in EE process3 hours ago
-
IAAF hits back at Semenya to be classed as 'biological male' reports21 days ago
-
'We can go all the way,' says Solskjaer after United's last-gasp PSG stunner6 hours ago
-
Cycle Tour wide open in Pro races30 minutes ago
