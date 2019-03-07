CT Cycle Tour to be cancelled only if winds pose serious risk, say organisers

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
Go

CT Cycle Tour to be cancelled only if winds pose serious risk, say organisers

The weather service is predicting winds of 50km/h for Sunday's event.

Source: Flickr
Source: Flickr
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Organisers of the Cape Town Cycle Tour say that they won't hesitate in calling off the race should wind speeds pose a serious risk.

Tens of thousands of cyclists will line up on Sunday for the iconic race.

Two years ago, the event was cancelled due to strong winds. It was a first in the race's history.

The weather service is predicting winds of 50km/h during the event.

Tour director David Bellairs: "If anybody's life is put in danger as a result of the wind, then the decision to cancel is a simple one. It's not a decision we take lightly, it's one we take carefully, one that's measured over many different metrics, we don't just decide that it's strong now... we look at where it's blowing, direction, wind strength..."

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA