‘Crunch time’ for Lions, Cobras in must-win One Day Cup clash

CAPE TOWN - Highveld Lions coach Enoch Nkwe and his Cape Cobras counterpart Ashwell Prince admit it is crunch time for their struggling teams as they prepare to face off in a critical Momentum One Day Cup outing in Johannesburg on Thursday.

The two are locked on eight points apiece and in fourth and fifth on the table respectively heading into the game at the Bidvest Wanderers Stadium.

Between them, they have managed only three wins in 11 matches in the 2018/19 campaign, a disappointing return from two of South Africa’s traditional powerhouse franchises.

Nkwe, whose side have played the extra game, feels the remaining four games will be critical to their challenge.

“Every game is going to be a crunch game for us from here,” Nkwe said.

“We, all of us at Lions cricket, have committed to trying to win the next four. We don’t have much of a choice really if we want to get to the playoffs. There are certain areas we haven’t been so good at in the competition thus far, so we’ve worked hard on them and hopefully, it comes off.”



Prince, meanwhile, hopes his Cobras side, who are also in action away at the Dolphins on Saturday, can get their white-ball season going properly with a result on the Highveld.

“Unfortunately, it’s been a bit stop-start in the competition. So, we’re obviously looking to try and get a bit of momentum by winning a couple of games. It’s a big weekend for us and, hopefully, we can get some wins behind us. We’ve been better away from home compared to when we have been at home.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)