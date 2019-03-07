Cosatu to get clarity on state of Samwu

Last year, Cosatu's national congress resolved to give the federation's leaders the power to intervene when its affiliates are dealing with problems.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) says it will be meeting with South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) next week for clarity on the state of the troubled union.

Eyewitness News revealed earlier on Thursday that the Labour Registrar has applied to the Labour Court to have Samwu placed under administration after it was found that the union failed to comply with the law in terms of financial accounting.

Last year, Cosatu's national congress resolved to give the federation's leaders the power to intervene when its affiliates are dealing with problems.

Samwu was among the unions which would be receiving special attention from the federation in an effort to save it from being sanctioned by authorities.

While Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali would not comment on the Labour Registrar's action against the union due to the legal processes underway, he did confirm they’ll be addressing the issues with Samwu.

“They proposed a meeting to brief us, so we will hear and we will be raising the things that have been appearing in the newspapers to get their views and I think from there, we will be able to get a better position to communicate a view.

Samwu confirmed it will oppose the decision to place it under administration when the case is heard.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)