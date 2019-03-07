Cosatu slams recent fuel price hike as workers 'struggle with debt'
It was a sad day at the pumps for many South Africans on Wednesday when the price of petrol went up by R0.74 per litre, while diesel increased by R0.91.
CAPE TOWN - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) says 11 million workers are battling to absolve their debt, and that the recent fuel price hike will only exacerbate this.
Cosatu said food and transport costs are only set to increase, while workers are plunged into further debt to keep abreast with the high cost of living.
Cosatu's Sizwe Pamla said: “More than 60% of the workforce earns less than R5,500. About 11 million workers are struggling to keep up with their debt on a daily basis. So, this price increases of fuel is going to see whatever increases they had last year being repealed.”
Pamla added that Eskom's proposed tariff increase will further add to the strain, as we're pumping money into an ailing power utility who is already battling to keep the lights on.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
