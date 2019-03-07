Coligny murder witness stands by testimony, claims there were attempts on life

In an exclusive interview with EWN, Bonakele Pakisi maintained he reflected exactly what he saw in April 2017 when 15-year-old Matlhomola Moshoeu was killed

COLIGNY - The only man who witnessed the so-called Coligny sunflower murder says despite threats on his life he stands by his truth.

The teenager’s murderers Pieter Doorewaard and Philip Schutte have started serving 18 and 23 years behind bars, respectively, which were handed down on Wednesday at a packed North West High Court in Mahikeng.

The pair had accused Moshoeu of stealing sunflowers from a farm.

It has been a gruelling few months for Pakisi, not only was he accused by some of lying under oath he claims he also survived two attempts on his life.

But a resolute Pakisi said he stands by what he told the court regarding the sequence of events and the subsequent death of Moshoeu who was pushed off a moving van.

“What I told the court is the truth because there is nothing I would change about my testimony.”

But Pakisi said he does have regrets. He said his only mistake was trusting a local priest who he claimed tricked him into meeting with one of the murderer’s relatives in a bid to coerce him to change his story while he was being recorded.

“I was tricked, I didn’t know Morule worked for Kirsten because he also tricked me and I fell for it. There’s nothing I can do now, AfriForum can appeal the ruling and I will be ready for them.”

Uncertain about his safety, Pakisi has expressed little faith in the police in Coligny, claiming they never believed him when he initially went to report Doorewaard and Schutte.

