City Power working to restore power to Fordsburg, Mayfair after outages

-
Ex-PIC IT boss says she was forced to sign R7m settlement to leaveBusiness
-
UWC declines application from Mampintsha's company to host event at stadiumLocal
-
City Power working to restore power to Fordsburg, Mayfair after outagesLocal
-
Escaped Karoo National Park lion still evading specialised trackers, rangersLocal
-
Sports Dept: Transformation Charter doesn't adopt blanket approach in EE processSport
-
EXCLUSIVE: Coligny murder: 'I'd have been happy with life sentences for killers'Local
Popular Topics
-
Ex-PIC IT boss says she was forced to sign R7m settlement to leaveBusiness
-
UWC declines application from Mampintsha's company to host event at stadiumLocal
-
City Power working to restore power to Fordsburg, Mayfair after outagesLocal
-
Escaped Karoo National Park lion still evading specialised trackers, rangersLocal
-
Sports Dept: Transformation Charter doesn't adopt blanket approach in EE processSport
-
EXCLUSIVE: Coligny murder: 'I'd have been happy with life sentences for killers'Local
Popular Topics
-
MMC Amelia Tsukudu denies being involved in Midvaal jobs-for-cash sagaPolitics
-
WC ANC saddened after stalwart gunned downPolitics
-
Icosa 'sick & tired' of Mandelas, says CT airport be renamed after KrotoaLocal
-
Opposition parties unimpressed with WC BudgetPolitics
-
Sanef says Malema must apologise to Brown, EFF calls her an 'operative'Local
-
Tshwane's Mayor Mokgalapa says he lacks power to remove city manager MosolaPolitics
Popular Topics
-
OPINION: Consistency key for Pollard in important World Cup yearOpinion
-
OPINION: South Africa is failing the rights of children to education and healthOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Women's football isn't new. So why is Banyana still undervalued?Opinion
-
OPINION: SA has officially entered election modeOpinion
-
OPINION: 5 things Mugabe may have got rightOpinion
-
[OPINION] Why 'money' gospel followers aren’t simply credulous dupesOpinion
Popular Topics
-
EXCLUSIVE: VBS loan, dubious financials could leave Samwu under administrationBusiness
-
Huawei sues US government, seeks NDAA ban liftWorld
-
Mkhize: Govt, provincial depts owe municipalities close to R10 bnLocal
-
#RandReport: Rand weaker, stocks led up by NaspersBusiness
-
Chief Matsila promises to bring good managerial skills to SABC boardLocal
-
Matjila went above & beyond to unmask PIC whistleblowerBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Taylor Swift was terrified to tour after Manchester bombingLifestyle
-
Rose McGowan believes Michael Jackson 'was a bad man'Lifestyle
-
'I'm walking away': Babes Wodumo speaks out on being a survivorLocal
-
Sibusiso Khwinana memorial, funeral details announcedLocal
-
Keeping up with Kylie: Jenner is world's youngest billionaireLifestyle
-
Singer R Kelly denies sexual abuse charges in CBS interviewLifestyle
-
Netflix film tells tale of Malawian eco boy geniusLifestyle
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 5 March 2019Lifestyle
-
Queen Latifah defends Jussie SmollettLifestyle
-
Sports Dept: Transformation Charter doesn't adopt blanket approach in EE processSport
-
Man United complete stunning comeback to shatter PSGSport
-
Sarri planning for next season at ChelseaSport
-
De Kock misses out of century as Proteas stutter batting firstSport
-
Madrid failure puts Solari under fire and faith in youth to the testSport
-
Mosimane and Lorch win February PSL awardsSport
Popular Topics
-
Father of slain Coligny teen: I’m not happy with the sentencesLocal
-
3 reasons fuel prices increase, how it affects youLocal
-
Coligny murder: 'Your actions that day were disgraceful'Local
-
Killed over sunflowers: A look back at the Coligny caseLocal
-
Dros rape accused to go on trial in SeptemberLocal
-
How Eskom's illegal electricity syndicates operateLocal
-
Another Life Esidimeni patient found & safe at homeLocal
-
Cele: I wish Themane's killers could see trouble they have causedLocal
-
The Karoo lion: Still on the prowlLocal
-
Adam Habib: Early reflections on Fees Must Fall were a crude caricatureLocal
-
Bheki and Linah Ngcobo open up about their beautiful love storyLifestyle
-
What kind of tax are religious institutions required to pay?Local
-
How SAA pilot William Chandler was caught out after 25 yearsLocal
-
Not so sweet: Sugar tax is 'negatively impacting' industryBusiness
-
Former R Kelly protégé Sparkle opens up on sex abuse claimsLifestyle
-
Fantasy & reality: Teens, porn addiction and digital mediaLifestyle
-
Friend traumatised by Thoriso Themane’s murder in LimpopoLocal
-
How Icasa’s new regulations will affect data bundlesBusiness
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
-
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
-
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
-
[CARTOON] #LoadEffingSheddingBusiness
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
- Thu
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 22°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 23°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 14°C
City Power working to restore power to Fordsburg, Mayfair after outages
A substation experienced a total loss of power on Wednesday night, plunging several suburbs in the south and west of Johannesburg into darkness.
JOHANNESBURG – City Power says that its technicians are working to restore power to the Fordsburg and Mayfair areas on Thursday morning, which has also affected the Garden City Hospital.
A substation experienced a total loss of power on Wednesday night, plunging several suburbs in the south and west of Johannesburg into darkness.
Power was restored to many areas including the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital and the Rand Water board at around midnight.
However, City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said they’re still trying to fix the problem affecting other areas in and around Mayfair.
"[This] affects areas including the Crown Interchange, which means the traffic lights in that area linking up the M2 [are not working], and also Garden City Hospital and the areas around there have got no electricity, but we’ve got our technicians on site."
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Timeline
-
Alex fire started before pylon collapse – City Power21 hours ago
-
Replacing collapsed power pylon to cost up to R5m, City of Joburg estimates23 hours ago
-
Alexandra residents rebuild homes in wake of fire caused by pylon collapseone day ago
-
Mashaba: Electricity pylon collapse should never have happenedone day ago
Popular in Local
-
EXCLUSIVE: VBS loan, dubious financials could leave Samwu under administration2 hours ago
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic Masculinity3 hours ago
-
Firearm found near bodies of killed Durban family12 hours ago
-
Nomgcobo Jiba’s work credentials under spotlight at Mokgoro Inquiry12 hours ago
-
IEC: Parties that break electoral code could face sanction or jail time2 hours ago
-
EXCLUSIVE: Coligny murder witness wanted life sentences for killers2 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.