City Power working to restore power to Fordsburg, Mayfair after outages

A substation experienced a total loss of power on Wednesday night, plunging several suburbs in the south and west of Johannesburg into darkness.

JOHANNESBURG – City Power says that its technicians are working to restore power to the Fordsburg and Mayfair areas on Thursday morning, which has also affected the Garden City Hospital.

Power was restored to many areas including the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital and the Rand Water board at around midnight.

However, City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said they’re still trying to fix the problem affecting other areas in and around Mayfair.

"[This] affects areas including the Crown Interchange, which means the traffic lights in that area linking up the M2 [are not working], and also Garden City Hospital and the areas around there have got no electricity, but we’ve got our technicians on site."

