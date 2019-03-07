City of CT to probe apparent chemical spill in Bantry Bay area

On Wednesday, residents alerted the municipality of green liquid flowing from a stormwater drain onto the beach.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says it’s investigating an apparent chemical spill in the Bantry Bay area.

Bantry Bay ward councillor Nicola Jowell says the coastal management team visited the site and is investigating.

“We'll be grateful for any assistant in helping the city track down who the culprits are, [and] any information that can be brought to our attention. This is very serious; stormwater drain should not have any chemicals.”

Resident Kenneth Brookes claims this is not the first time something like this has occurred.

“There are chemicals, waste and sewage. As residents, we’ve been fighting with the city for over a year now.”

Meanwhile, the Sea Point, Fresnaye, Bantry Bay Ratepayers and Residents Association wants action to be taken quickly.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)