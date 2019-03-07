Cape Town lands 2023 Netball World Cup

It is the first time that the tournament will be hosted in Africa.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa has won the right to host the Netball World Cup in 2023 after Cape Town beat Auckland, the only other bidder.

The announcement was made at the Cape Town International Convention Centre by International Netball Federation president Molly Rhone on Thursday.

This will be the first time South Africa hosts the netball showpiece, after beating Auckland, New Zealand who have hosted the event three times.

According to the Western Cape Government, the World Cup is likely to pour R2.5-billion into the economy.

Netball is the biggest female participation in sport in Africa and has enjoyed huge growth on the continent.

There are six African countries in the top 20 of netball's world rankings.

The Netball World Cup is a 10-day tournament and 16 nations will play 60 matches - all of them in the Mother City.