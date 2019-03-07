Cape Town lands 2023 Netball World Cup

-
DA to debut TV, radio ads ahead of May elections
-
'Forbes' magazine's 10 richest people in the world
-
Apartheid-era death squad member Ferdi Barnard granted parole
-
ANC's Mthembu: 'Mama Winnie was not insulted by anybody'
-
WC govt's investment in comunity safety not enough - opposition parties
-
Labour Dept praised for tackling Samwu, other unions under Labour Relations Act
-
DA to debut TV, radio ads ahead of May electionsPolitics
-
Apartheid-era death squad member Ferdi Barnard granted paroleLocal
-
ANC's Mthembu: 'Mama Winnie was not insulted by anybody'Politics
-
WC govt's investment in comunity safety not enough - opposition partiesPolitics
-
Labour Dept praised for tackling Samwu, other unions under Labour Relations ActBusiness
-
Worcester cop probed for destroying evidence in drug caseLocal
-
OPINION: On Karima Brown, the EFF and the fallacy of a 'just-world'Opinion
-
ANC's Mthembu: 'Mama Winnie was not insulted by anybody'Politics
-
WC govt's investment in comunity safety not enough - opposition partiesPolitics
-
Ramaphosa set to update SA on plans for Eskom, state capture inquiryPolitics
-
IEC: Parties that break electoral code could face sanction or jail timePolitics
-
MMC Amelia Tsukudu denies being involved in Midvaal jobs-for-cash sagaPolitics
-
OPINION: What a failed Joburg project tells us about mega cities in AfricaOpinion
-
OPINION: Consistency key for Pollard in important World Cup yearOpinion
-
OPINION: South Africa is failing the rights of children to education and healthOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Women's football isn't new. So why is Banyana still undervalued?Opinion
-
OPINION: SA has officially entered election modeOpinion
-
OPINION: 5 things Mugabe may have got rightOpinion
-
MTN to raise $1bn from asset sales, profit surgesBusiness
-
Sanlam hit by global markets rout, weak growth at homeBusiness
-
Nersa to decide on Eskom’s 15% tariff hike requestBusiness
-
Ex-PIC IT boss says she was forced to sign R7m settlement to leaveBusiness
-
EXCLUSIVE: VBS loan, dubious financials could leave Samwu under administrationBusiness
-
Huawei sues US government, seeks NDAA ban liftWorld
-
R Kelly arrested for unpaid child support after interview denying sex chargesLifestyle
-
Taylor Swift was terrified to tour after Manchester bombingLifestyle
-
Rose McGowan believes Michael Jackson 'was a bad man'Lifestyle
-
'I'm walking away': Babes Wodumo speaks out on being a survivorLocal
-
Sibusiso Khwinana memorial, funeral details announcedLocal
-
Keeping up with Kylie: Jenner is world's youngest billionaireLifestyle
-
Singer R Kelly denies sexual abuse charges in CBS interviewLifestyle
-
Netflix film tells tale of Malawian eco boy geniusLifestyle
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 5 March 2019Lifestyle
-
Cape Town lands 2023 Netball World CupSport
-
‘Crunch time’ for Lions, Cobras in must-win One Day Cup clashSport
-
Giggs expects Solskjaer to get Man United job on permanent basisSport
-
Cycle Tour wide open in Pro racesSport
-
CT Cycle Tour to be cancelled only if winds pose serious risk, say organisersSport
-
Rabada hits 150km/h to steer proteas to victory over Sri LankaKagisoSport
-
Father of slain Coligny teen: I’m not happy with the sentencesLocal
-
3 reasons fuel prices increase, how it affects youLocal
-
Coligny murder: 'Your actions that day were disgraceful'Local
-
Killed over sunflowers: A look back at the Coligny caseLocal
-
Dros rape accused to go on trial in SeptemberLocal
-
How Eskom's illegal electricity syndicates operateLocal
-
Another Life Esidimeni patient found & safe at homeLocal
-
Cele: I wish Themane's killers could see trouble they have causedLocal
-
The Karoo lion: Still on the prowlLocal
-
Adam Habib: Early reflections on Fees Must Fall were a crude caricatureLocal
-
Bheki and Linah Ngcobo open up about their beautiful love storyLifestyle
-
What kind of tax are religious institutions required to pay?Local
-
How SAA pilot William Chandler was caught out after 25 yearsLocal
-
Not so sweet: Sugar tax is 'negatively impacting' industryBusiness
-
Former R Kelly protégé Sparkle opens up on sex abuse claimsLifestyle
-
Fantasy & reality: Teens, porn addiction and digital mediaLifestyle
-
Friend traumatised by Thoriso Themane’s murder in LimpopoLocal
-
How Icasa’s new regulations will affect data bundlesBusiness
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
-
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
-
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
-
[CARTOON] #LoadEffingSheddingBusiness
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
Cape Town lands 2023 Netball World Cup
It is the first time that the tournament will be hosted in Africa.
CAPE TOWN - South Africa has won the right to host the Netball World Cup in 2023 after Cape Town beat Auckland, the only other bidder.
The announcement was made at the Cape Town International Convention Centre by International Netball Federation president Molly Rhone on Thursday.
It's official! The WORLD will be coming to #Mzansi #CapeTown in 2023!#HandsUp2023 #NWC2023 #WeAreAllIn pic.twitter.com/MDnwX43NmK— Netball South Africa (@Netball_SA) March 7, 2019
This will be the first time South Africa hosts the netball showpiece, after beating Auckland, New Zealand who have hosted the event three times.
According to the Western Cape Government, the World Cup is likely to pour R2.5-billion into the economy.
Netball is the biggest female participation in sport in Africa and has enjoyed huge growth on the continent.
There are six African countries in the top 20 of netball's world rankings.
The Netball World Cup is a 10-day tournament and 16 nations will play 60 matches - all of them in the Mother City.
-
CT Cycle Tour to be cancelled only if winds pose serious risk, say organisers3 hours ago
-
Giggs expects Solskjaer to get Man United job on permanent basis2 hours ago
-
Man United complete stunning comeback to shatter PSG8 hours ago
-
Rabada hits 150km/h to steer proteas to victory over Sri LankaKagiso5 hours ago
-
IAAF hits back at Semenya to be classed as 'biological male' reports21 days ago
-
Wayde van Niekerk regrets celebrity touch rugby matcha week ago
