Bank of Lisbon building to be demolished after deadly fire

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng provincial government says due to severe structural damage, the Bank of Lisbon in the Johannesburg CBD will be demolished within the next few months.

It follows a deadly fire in September that claimed the lives of three firefighters who tried to douse the flames.

Government says having considered the assessment report and available options to remedy the structural damage, it’s been decided that demolishing the building is the best course of action.

Government's Thabo Masebe said: “There is a whole process that we have to follow from the stakeholders including the neighbours and all other people who have an interest. The contractor that we have appointed will present a plan and once all those plans are approved, we will set the date for the demolition.”

