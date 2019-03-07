Air Zimbabawe apologises to customers for flight disruptions

-
The 'bragging' killer: Who is Ferdi Barnard?Local
-
Cosatu to get clarity on state of SamwuLocal
-
WC health services buckling under high murder rate, road deaths pressureLocal
-
King Zwelithini’s royal budget to rise by R9m over next three yearsBusiness
-
Cosatu slams recent fuel price hike as workers 'struggle with debt'Local
-
Bushiri donates R400k to Alex residents after blazeLocal
Popular Topics
-
The 'bragging' killer: Who is Ferdi Barnard?Local
-
Cosatu to get clarity on state of SamwuLocal
-
WC health services buckling under high murder rate, road deaths pressureLocal
-
King Zwelithini’s royal budget to rise by R9m over next three yearsBusiness
-
Cosatu slams recent fuel price hike as workers 'struggle with debt'Local
-
Bushiri donates R400k to Alex residents after blazeLocal
Popular Topics
-
Self-proclaimed Khoisan king wants to stop May electionsPolitics
-
ANC 'concerned' with election poll showing decline in party supportPolitics
-
DA to debut TV, radio ads ahead of May electionsPolitics
-
OPINION: On Karima Brown, the EFF and the fallacy of a 'just-world'Opinion
-
ANC's Mthembu: 'Mama Winnie was not insulted by anybody'Politics
-
WC govt's investment in comunity safety not enough - opposition partiesPolitics
-
OPINION: What a failed Joburg project tells us about mega cities in AfricaOpinion
-
OPINION: Consistency key for Pollard in important World Cup yearOpinion
-
OPINION: South Africa is failing the rights of children to education and healthOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Women's football isn't new. So why is Banyana still undervalued?Opinion
-
OPINION: SA has officially entered election modeOpinion
-
OPINION: 5 things Mugabe may have got rightOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Cosatu slams recent fuel price hike as workers 'struggle with debt'Local
-
KZN budget unlikely to change after elections - MECBusiness
-
Ramaphosa on son's Bosasa link: 'If you care to know, there's nothing to hide'Business
-
Nersa approves 3 electricity tariff hikes for next 3 yearsBusiness
-
Eskom warns of high risk of load shedding on ThursdayBusiness
-
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa's Q&A session in ParlyBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Gayle King says ‘she wasn’t scared’ during interview with R. KellyLifestyle
-
Trevor Noah is in the HouseLocal
-
Warrant issued for Tyga's arrestLifestyle
-
Three men identified as suspects in murder of actor Sibusiso KhwinanaLocal
-
R Kelly arrested for unpaid child support after interview denying sex chargesLifestyle
-
Taylor Swift was terrified to tour after Manchester bombingLifestyle
-
Rose McGowan believes Michael Jackson 'was a bad man'Lifestyle
-
'I'm walking away': Babes Wodumo speaks out on being a survivorLocal
-
Sibusiso Khwinana memorial, funeral details announcedLocal
-
Fifa Council member banned over resale of World Cup ticketsSport
-
On The Couch: UWC's Lubelo Scott chats life in prison, Varsity Cup & moreSport
-
Simelane starts for Lions as De Bruin wields axe for Jaguares clashSport
-
Cape Town lands 2023 Netball World CupSport
-
‘Crunch time’ for Lions, Cobras in must-win One Day Cup clashSport
-
Giggs expects Solskjaer to get Man United job on permanent basisSport
Popular Topics
-
EXCLUSIVE: Coligny murder: 'I'd have been happy with life sentences for killers'Local
-
Father of slain Coligny teen: I’m not happy with the sentencesLocal
-
3 reasons fuel prices increase, how it affects youLocal
-
Coligny murder: 'Your actions that day were disgraceful'Local
-
Killed over sunflowers: A look back at the Coligny caseLocal
-
Dros rape accused to go on trial in SeptemberLocal
-
How Eskom's illegal electricity syndicates operateLocal
-
Another Life Esidimeni patient found & safe at homeLocal
-
Cele: I wish Themane's killers could see trouble they have causedLocal
-
Adam Habib: Early reflections on Fees Must Fall were a crude caricatureLocal
-
Bheki and Linah Ngcobo open up about their beautiful love storyLifestyle
-
What kind of tax are religious institutions required to pay?Local
-
How SAA pilot William Chandler was caught out after 25 yearsLocal
-
Not so sweet: Sugar tax is 'negatively impacting' industryBusiness
-
Former R Kelly protégé Sparkle opens up on sex abuse claimsLifestyle
-
Fantasy & reality: Teens, porn addiction and digital mediaLifestyle
-
Friend traumatised by Thoriso Themane’s murder in LimpopoLocal
-
How Icasa’s new regulations will affect data bundlesBusiness
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
-
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
-
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
-
[CARTOON] #LoadEffingSheddingBusiness
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
- Thu
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 22°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 23°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 14°C
Air Zimbabawe apologises to customers for flight disruptions
The state-run company says its currently operating with just one plane which had to have an engine replaced.
HARARE - Air Zimbabwe has apologised to its customers for severe disruptions to this week’s scheduled flights.
The state-run company said its currently operating with just one plane which had to have an engine replaced.
Air Zimbabwe has been saddled with huge debts and has suffered from years of mismanagement as well as having to compete with low-cost airlines flying the same routes.
This latest setback to its operations will do nothing to improve its image.
In a statement issued on Thursday, the airline said the replacement of one of the plane’s engines on Sunday took longer than expected, resulting in serious disruptions to this week’s flights.
It said it expected the situation to ease soon with the delivery of additional equipment.
It wasn’t clear if this was a reference to the planes Air Zimbabwe recently bought from Malaysia Airlines, and which aren't yet in service.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Timeline
-
Zimbabwe govt hires top Washington firm to improve its relations with US6 hours ago
-
Home Affairs to help barred mother of Zim cancer patient enter SA9 hours ago
-
Zimbabwe says rapprochement with West still on despite US sanctions11 hours ago
-
Report: Zim truck driver fatally shot while trying to avoid toll gateone day ago
Popular in Africa
-
Zimbabwe govt hires top Washington firm to improve its relations with US6 hours ago
-
OPINION: What a failed Joburg project tells us about mega cities in Africaone day ago
-
Zimbabwe says rapprochement with West still on despite US sanctions11 hours ago
-
Report: Zim truck driver fatally shot while trying to avoid toll gateone day ago
-
Ramaphosa concludes working visit to eSwatini3 days ago
-
Forbes rich list: Aliko Dangote retains place as Africa’s richest manone day ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.