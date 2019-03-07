Popular Topics
Air Zimbabawe apologises to customers for flight disruptions

The state-run company says its currently operating with just one plane which had to have an engine replaced.

Air Zimbabwe. Picture: Facebook.
Air Zimbabwe. Picture: Facebook.
18 minutes ago

HARARE - Air Zimbabwe has apologised to its customers for severe disruptions to this week’s scheduled flights.

The state-run company said its currently operating with just one plane which had to have an engine replaced.

Air Zimbabwe has been saddled with huge debts and has suffered from years of mismanagement as well as having to compete with low-cost airlines flying the same routes.

This latest setback to its operations will do nothing to improve its image.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the airline said the replacement of one of the plane’s engines on Sunday took longer than expected, resulting in serious disruptions to this week’s flights.

It said it expected the situation to ease soon with the delivery of additional equipment.

It wasn’t clear if this was a reference to the planes Air Zimbabwe recently bought from Malaysia Airlines, and which aren't yet in service.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

