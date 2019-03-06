Mashaba: Electricity pylon collapse should never have happened
Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says an investigation will now be launched to understand what caused a City Power pylon to collapse in Alexandra, setting shacks alight.
About 100 homes were razed to the ground during Tuesday’s fire.
Those affected were moved to the Marlboro community hall to shelter overnight.
The blaze broke out when a city power pylon collapsed earlier, bringing live overhead cables down with it.
Mashaba said the incident should never have happened.
“With an incident like this, we have to investigate what happened. There are massive challenges with informal settlements. We have a huge challenge.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
