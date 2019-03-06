Mashaba: Electricity pylon collapse should never have happened

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
Go

Mashaba: Electricity pylon collapse should never have happened

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says an investigation will now be launched to understand what caused a City Power pylon to collapse in Alexandra, setting shacks alight.

A City Power electricity pylon and its overhead lines have caved in on 5 March 2019, setting fire to multiple shacks in Stjwetla, in Alexandra. Picture: Supplied
A City Power electricity pylon and its overhead lines have caved in on 5 March 2019, setting fire to multiple shacks in Stjwetla, in Alexandra. Picture: Supplied
57 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says an investigation will now be launched to understand what caused a City Power pylon to collapse in Alexandra, setting shacks alight.

About 100 homes were razed to the ground during Tuesday’s fire.

Those affected were moved to the Marlboro community hall to shelter overnight.

The blaze broke out when a city power pylon collapsed earlier, bringing live overhead cables down with it.
Mashaba said the incident should never have happened.

“With an incident like this, we have to investigate what happened. There are massive challenges with informal settlements. We have a huge challenge.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA