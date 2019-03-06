WC govt sets aside R112m for school safety
Provincial treasury budget head Ronell Slingers said the money would be spent on safety infrastructure.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government has pumped more money into school safety programmes.
Some schools have become a hotbed for gangsterism.
On Tuesday, Finance MEC Ivan Meyer explained how the provincial government will be spending it's R67 billion budget and some of his top officials explained the figures.
Over the next three years, the Western Cape government will invest R112 million to keep schools safe.
“This includes the installation of safety perimeter fencing, restricted electronic access, alarm systems and a safe school call centre.”
In the 2018 financial year, R34 million was invested in the province's safe schools programme.
The provincial Education Department will continue its work with police and community organisations.
