WC govt allocates over R2bn for province's housing needs

For the three year period, the department has been allocated R56 million more to boost its capacity to handle major housing developments.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape housing needs will get over R2 billion this year.

The provincial government has promised more money for housing over the next three years. Finance MEC Ivan Meyer unveiled the provincial budget on Tuesday.

Over the next three years, the provincial Human Settlements Department will receive R7.4 billion.

Key projects include the Better Living Model, which will be piloted at the Conradie Development in Pinelands and the Belhar CBD housing project.

For the three year period, the department has been allocated R56 million more to boost its capacity to handle major housing developments.

A further R43 million will be made available for bulk infrastructure at major developments.

Small businesses will also get a slice of the budget pie.

Meyer explained: “We will promote economic development and job creation - for that we allocate R132 million for economic emerging teams, as well as to support small and medium enterprises.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)