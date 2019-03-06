WC cop gets R500 bail for destroying docket, terminating drug evidence

The 35-year-old was apprehended while on duty at the police's community service centre in the town on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - A Worcester constable has been granted bail after she was allegedly caught on CCTV footage concealing a case docket and terminating drug evidence.

She’s since been released on R500 bail.

The constable faces charges of theft and defeating the ends of justice and is expected back in court on 9 April.

It's alleged the accused - who was transferred from Upington, Northern Cape, to Worcester - was caught on camera destroying a docket and evidence attached to a drug case.

Police said she was immediately arrested after all evidence she had destroyed was collected to build a solid case against her.