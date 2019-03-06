WC ANC saddened after stalwart gunned down

Peter Mgutyana was the chairperson of the Phumlani Civic Association and a member of the ANC regional executive committee from 1995 to 2001.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape says it's saddened after a stalwart was gunned down in his house in Vrygrond, near Muizenberg.

Peter Mgutyana was the chairperson of the Phumlani Civic Association and also served as a branch chairperson and a member of the ANC regional executive committee in the Southern Suburbs from 1995 to 2001.

The details around Tuesday night's shooting are still sketchy at this stage.

ANC spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen said Mgutyana was always at the forefront of campaigns for housing in his community.

“We are shocked by the news that a strong, a very strong, community leader Peter Mgutyana was shot in his home last night. It was a brutal murder and we implore the police to go out there and apprehend the killers as quickly as possible.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)