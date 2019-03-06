'Very difficult to push back' on Eskom instructions, commission told
Eskom official Snehel Nagar says that he would have been charged with insubordination had he challenged the instruction from his bosses to make the pre-payment to Tegeta.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom official Snehel Nagar has faced tough questions at the state capture commission over his culpability in the power utility’s unlawful payments to Gupta-owned company Tegeta.
Nagar conceded on Tuesday that normal procurement processes were ignored when Eskom processed the R659 million pre-payment contract with the company to help it purchase the Optimum coal mine.
But he says he was simply following instructions from his bosses.
The contract was championed and signed by former acting CEO Matshela Koko and witnessed by CFO Anoj Singh.
Dodgy, unwarranted, unlawful, unbudgeted for.
This is how Eskom’s pre-payment to Gupta owned Tegeta has been described.
Snehel Nagar agrees the transaction, which he claims he was instructed to process, was littered with irregularities.
But does he take responsibility for his complicity in the payment to the Gupta company?
"You don't want to be party to something that's not right," deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo put to Nagar.
"It's very difficult to just push back. Had I known something more, I would have certainly taken a different course of action but not knowing anything except 'please do something' and from the highest office in our entity, it was very difficult to say no."
He adds that he would have been charged with insubordination had he challenged the instruction from his bosses to make the payment.
Popular in Local
-
Mampintsha says Babes Wodumo being influenced to discredit him
-
Pub defends bouncer who allegedly beat patron to death
-
Mampintsha: I'm a victim of Babes Wodumo's abuse
-
EFF accuses MPs of rejecting Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
-
Home Affairs Dept to review permanent residency status of foreign pastors
-
SABC advised by board candidate to cut signal for failed paid TV licenses
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.