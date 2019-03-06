-
TV licence payment a big issue for SABC board candidates
Parliament’s communications committee started the process on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN - Interviews for new South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board members will continue on Wednesday morning as Members of Parliament (MPs) rush to fill eight vacancies.
Parliament’s communications committee started the process on Tuesday.
The non-payment of TV licences was one the biggest issues raised by candidates during interviews on Tuesday.
The SABC is owed over R20 billion in TV licences and has listed this as one of its biggest revenue challenges.
Mzwakhe Mofokeng, one of the candidates, called for the cutting of the signal for those who fail to pay.
“We need some sort of technology that will detect that.”
Another candidate, Nkosana Mbokane, took a lighter stance, saying viewers should rather be encouraged to pay.
“People will pay for MultiChoice, because they think the content is of quality.”
The interviews will conclude on Thursday before MPs select their preferred candidates.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
