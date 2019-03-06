Tshwane's Mayor Mokgalapa says he lacks power to remove city manager Mosola
Moeketsi Mosola has been accused of disregarding legal processes in the awarding of a R12 billion contract to engineering firm GladAfrica.
JOHANNESBURG – Tshwane’s new mayor Stevens Mokgalapa has defended Moeketsi Mosola remaining in his position as city manager, arguing that he lacks the powers to oust him.
Mosola has been accused of disregarding legal processes in the awarding of a R12 billion contract to engineering firm GladAfrica. The contract was cancelled after an Auditor-General’s report found that it was irregular.
Mokgalapa, who's been accused of failing to act against Mosola, was on the Karima Brown Show on Tuesday night.
He said: “Remember the municipal manager is a Section 56 employee of council. This means he gets fired by council. It can be taken to council, but as you know it was turned down thrice by the ANC and EFF.”
Former mayor Solly Msimanga fell out with Moeketsi after the scandal came to light last year and recommended to council that he be suspended.
