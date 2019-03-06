Three learners killed in accident in Durban

Paramedics say that the teenage girls were knocked down by a taxi while crossing Inanda Road.

JOHANNESBURG - Three pupils have been killed in a crash in Newlands east, Durban on Wednesday morning.

KwaZulu-Natal emergency services' Robert McKenzie says a fourth girl is in a critical condition.

"A fourth child is in a critical condition and has been transported to hospital. The exact circumstances resulting in this tragic crash are being investigated by the police."