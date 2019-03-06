There is no crisis at Ipid, acting head Senna tells MPs

Victor Senna, the organisation’s CFO, was appointed to the acting position by the Police Minister this week.

CAPE TOWN - The acting head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Wednesday briefed Parliament for the first time since his appointment.

He has briefed Parliament about Ipid’s plan for the next three months and has also reassured MPs that all is good at the police watchdog.

Senna says it is business as usual at the police watchdog and its investigations won’t be affected by Robert McBride’s departure.

'I think it's quite important that I provide from the beginning all the necessary assurance to Members of Parliament and the public. There is no crisis at Ipid. It's actually business as usual."

McBride’s contract was not renewed following the committee’s decision last week.

Senna has been grilled by MPs who asked him about his security clearance and concerns over his independence from the police minister.

He’s assured MPs all was in order.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)