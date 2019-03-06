Tanzanian teacher sentenced to death after pupil died of beating
The child, Sperius Eradius, died on 27 August 27, days after the beating for allegedly stealing another teacher's handbag, according to family members.
NAIROBI, Kenya - A Tanzanian court sentenced a teacher to death Wednesday after a 13-year-old pupil died from a beating meted out by him in a case that sparked a national debate on corporal punishment in schools.
The child, Sperius Eradius, died on 27 August 27, days after the beating for allegedly stealing another teacher's handbag, according to family members.
Judge Lameck Mlacha of the court in Bukoba in the north west, found teacher Respicius Mutazangira "guilty beyond reasonable doubt of the crime of voluntary homicide" and sentenced him to death.
Mutazangira has the right to appeal.
The boy's parents, in protest, had refused to bury their son until authorities arrested the teacher and suspended the school principal.
The case triggered an uproar, with condemnations from rights organisations.
It followed another case in 2016, in which a girl was allegedly forced to remove her underwear before being caned by four teachers in succession.
The girl's alleged crime was serial absenteeism.
Corporal punishment is allowed under a 1979 law, but with restrictions.
Blows may only be administered by principals, must be focused on the hands or buttocks with the use of a light and flexible rod, and may only be dealt out in a "reasonable" manner in the case of serious offences.
In a report in 2017, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said "Widespread corporal punishment... often takes brutal and humiliating forms in Tanzanian schools," and called on the government to ban such beatings.
Popular in Africa
-
OPINION: What a failed Joburg project tells us about mega cities in Africa
-
Report: Zim truck driver fatally shot while trying to avoid toll gate
-
Forbes rich list: Aliko Dangote retains place as Africa’s richest man
-
Trump extends US sanctions against Zimbabwe by a year
-
Cracks appear in Algeria's elite as embattled Bouteflika buys time
-
Zimbabwe allows mines, others to import own fuel as shortages bite
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.