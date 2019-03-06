Suspects arrested in connection with 3-year-old boy's murder due in CT court

The exact details around Monday’s killing are unclear, but it's alleged the little boy got caught in a shooting after a dispute, apparently over a cellphone, turned violent.

CAPE TOWN - The case against five men arrested in connection with the murder of a three-year-old boy in Athlone will come before a magistrate on Wednesday.

The exact details around Monday’s killing are unclear, but it's alleged the little boy got caught in a shooting after a dispute, apparently over a cellphone, turned violent.

The three-year-old boy from Athlone is just one of at least four children caught in the crossfire of Cape Town gang violence over the past five days.

Over the weekend, a 16-year-old Lavender Hill girl was rushed to hospital after a stray bullet hit her in the back.

On Friday, a 10-year-old boy survived being shot in the chest, when gunmen stormed his Delft home and opened fire.

The previous day, a seven-year-old boy was shot and wounded in Hanover Park.

The child was driving in a car with his father when gunmen standing on a field fired shots in their direction and fled the scene.

