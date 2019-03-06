Suspects arrested in connection with 3-year-old boy's murder due in CT court
The exact details around Monday’s killing are unclear, but it's alleged the little boy got caught in a shooting after a dispute, apparently over a cellphone, turned violent.
CAPE TOWN - The case against five men arrested in connection with the murder of a three-year-old boy in Athlone will come before a magistrate on Wednesday.
The exact details around Monday’s killing are unclear, but it's alleged the little boy got caught in a shooting after a dispute, apparently over a cellphone, turned violent.
The three-year-old boy from Athlone is just one of at least four children caught in the crossfire of Cape Town gang violence over the past five days.
Over the weekend, a 16-year-old Lavender Hill girl was rushed to hospital after a stray bullet hit her in the back.
On Friday, a 10-year-old boy survived being shot in the chest, when gunmen stormed his Delft home and opened fire.
The previous day, a seven-year-old boy was shot and wounded in Hanover Park.
The child was driving in a car with his father when gunmen standing on a field fired shots in their direction and fled the scene.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Maphumulo attacked Babes Wodumo in front of family members, says father
-
Mashaba: Electricity pylon collapse should never have happened
-
Pub defends bouncer who allegedly beat patron to death
-
Mampintsha says Babes Wodumo being influenced to discredit him
-
Mampintsha: I'm a victim of Babes Wodumo's abuse
-
Rename CT Airport to Krotoa International Airport, says FF Plus
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.