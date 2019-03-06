SA Reserve Bank still sees 2019 growth at 1.7%

Governor Lesetja Kganyago said rising fuel and electricity prices posed a domestic risk to the inflation outlook.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa’s central bank still expects the economy to grow by 1.7% this year and 2% in 2020, governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Wednesday after the latest fourth-quarter data showed an annualised growth of 0.8%.

Kganyago said rising fuel and electricity prices posed a domestic risk to the inflation outlook, while the impact of the volatile rand currency and tightening global financial conditions were also being monitored for possible inflationary impacts.