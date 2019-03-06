SA Reserve Bank still sees 2019 growth at 1.7%

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
Go

SA Reserve Bank still sees 2019 growth at 1.7%

Governor Lesetja Kganyago said rising fuel and electricity prices posed a domestic risk to the inflation outlook.

FILE: South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: AFP
FILE: South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: AFP
24 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - South Africa’s central bank still expects the economy to grow by 1.7% this year and 2% in 2020, governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Wednesday after the latest fourth-quarter data showed an annualised growth of 0.8%.

Kganyago said rising fuel and electricity prices posed a domestic risk to the inflation outlook, while the impact of the volatile rand currency and tightening global financial conditions were also being monitored for possible inflationary impacts.

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA