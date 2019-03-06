Some chronically ill patients discharged amid Yusuf Dadoo Hospital strike

EWN has learnt that about nine patients will be sent home on Wednesday to reduce the burden on limited medical employees.

KRUGERSDORP - As a result of an ongoing strike, the Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital in Krugersdorp has been forced to discharge several patients, some of whom are chronically ill.

Eyewitness News has learnt that about nine patients will be sent home on Wednesday to reduce the burden on limited medical employees.

The hospital has been running on skeleton staff since the strike began on Friday.

Nurses and admin staff stopped working last week demanding better working conditions and the removal of management over allegations of nepotism.

The hospital obtained a court interdict on Monday night prohibiting striking workers from being disruptive and preventing non-striking workers from entering the premises.

Despite this, the available staff there are still under pressure.

The ratio of nurse to patient in some wards is currently sitting at 2:25.

Police are on the scene monitoring the situation after workers threatened to intensify the strike.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)