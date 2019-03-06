Sibusiso Khwinana memorial, funeral details announced

DJ and 'Matwetwe' co-producer Black Coffee tweeted a poster of the services' details on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The memorial and funeral service details of murdered Matwetwe actor Sibusiso Khwinana have been released.

The 25-year-old breakout star was stabbed to death outside the Sterland Cinema in Pretoria on 1 March by robbers who attacked him and stole his phone.

While wrestling with the alleged robber, Khwinana was stabbed with a sharp object in the upper part of his body.

He was certified dead on the scene; a case of murder and robbery was opened but no one has been arrested as yet.

Messages of anger and shock flooded social media when news of his death broke.

The memorial will be held on Thursday, 7 March in Soshanguve and the funeral on Saturday 9 March both in Soshanguve.