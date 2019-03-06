Rose McGowan believes Michael Jackson 'was a bad man'
Rose McGowan - who shared her own story of alleged sexual abuse by Harvey Weinstein - wouldn't want to try to erase Michael's music from history.
LONDON - Rose McGowan says Michael Jackson fans need to accept that their hero was a bad man, but insists it doesn't mean they can't still listen to or enjoy his music.
The 45-year-old actress has offered her opinion on the controversial Leaving Neverland documentary which features allegations from Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who claim that Jackson sexually abused them as children.
She insists she believes both accusers and says the late King of Pop's fans need to realise that people are really complex and even though he could be guilty of these crimes, he is still a great musician.
Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live Headliners, she said: "Of course I [believe what these men are saying is true]. Why on earth would anyone want to come out and expose themselves to so much hate if they weren't trying to regain some control in their own life? Control that had been robbed and stolen, and I'm sorry your hero was a bad man, I'm really sorry your hero was bad. It doesn't mean that you can't listen to or enjoy his music, you just have to understand that people are really complex and this person had a particular complexity that hurt a lot of others."
McGowan - who shared her own story of alleged sexual abuse at the hands of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein - wouldn't want to try to erase Jackson's music from history, because such situations aren't black and white.
She said: "If I never wanted to absorb any entertainment again, I would be sitting in a room by myself if I only wanted good person to deliver me this entertainment. But it doesn't make it OK once we learn about it for them to continue their careers necessarily. But for their past work, it is what it is, it's already out there, I don't want to strip Michael Jackson lovers from his music, but I will say you can look at people and they can have done something bad."
Robson alleged he was sexually abused by Jackson from the age of seven until 14, while Safechuck - who previously testified on Jackson's behalf when he was accused of sexual abuse in 1993 - claimed he was a victim from the age of 10 until he hit puberty.
Many of Jackson's fans have branded the allegations in the documentary as false and Jackson's estate - who are reportedly suing HBO, who co-produced the movie with Channel 4 - lashed out at Safechuck and Robson branding them perjurers and admitted liars.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
'I'm walking away': Babes Wodumo speaks out on being a survivor
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 5 March 2019
-
Mampintsha: I'm a victim of Babes Wodumo's abuse
-
Mampintsha says Babes Wodumo being influenced to discredit him
-
Babe of death: Cyberbullies take aim at Kelly Khumalo
-
Keeping up with Kylie: Jenner is world's youngest billionaire
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.