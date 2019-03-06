Report: Zim truck driver fatally shot while trying to avoid toll gate

It's reported the driver was trying to avoid a toll gate fee of around R14 south of Harare by using an alternative dirt road.

HARARE - A Zimbabwean truck driver has reportedly been shot dead by a policeman while trying to avoid paying a toll gate fee worth around R14.

Police have not officially confirmed the tragedy, but they have been accused of using excessive force against civilians in the past.

News website ZimLive said the truck driver was trying to avoid a toll gate south of Harare by using an alternative dirt road.

That was to get around paying the toll fee, equivalent to around R14.

A police source told the website that a policeman stopped the driver and demanded a bribe to be let through, but the driver refused to pay and was shot dead during an argument.

In August, a university student was wounded after an unregistered car she was in was shot at by a policeman for failing to stop at a roadblock near Harare.

