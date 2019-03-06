Replacing collapsed power pylon to cost up to R5m, CoJ estimates
City Power officials are in Alexandra on Wednesday morning to assess whether its collapsed pylon should be repaired or replaced.
The pylon collapsed on Tuesday, setting fire to over 100 shacks in the township.
Scores of families are trying to rebuild their homes while the city estimates that it will cost up to R5 million to replace the structure.
City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena: "The investigation will also look into whether the structure was weakened or possibly vandalised during the encroachment by the shacks around it, making it weak and susceptible to collapse. So this is part of the investigation."
Meanwhile, Joburg emergency services are back in the area this morning.
Spokesperson Nana Radebe: "By last night, a number of people could not be registered, so disaster management will back on scene this morning to do a clear list of how many people are displaced. But most people are worried about their belongings, having left everything just there and worrying that some things might be stolen."
