Rename CT Airport to Krotoa International Airport, says FF Plus

CAPE TOWN - The Freedom Front Plus is opposed to a move to rename Cape Town International Airport after struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The party staged a demonstration at Parliament on Tuesday against the Economic Freedom Fighters draft motion calling for the airport’s name to be changed.

The party's chief whip Corne Mulder has suggested a different name.

"If that is not acceptable and we have to look at names, then we say a name like Krotoa makes a lot more sense. Krotoa represents the ideas and symbols of the traditional people of the Western Cape."

