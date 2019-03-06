Rename CT Airport to Krotoa International Airport, says FF Plus
The party staged a demonstration at Parliament on Tuesday against the Economic Freedom Fighters draft motion, calling for the airport’s name to be changed.
CAPE TOWN - The Freedom Front Plus is opposed to a move to rename Cape Town International Airport after struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
The party staged a demonstration at Parliament on Tuesday against the Economic Freedom Fighters draft motion calling for the airport’s name to be changed.
The party's chief whip Corne Mulder has suggested a different name.
"If that is not acceptable and we have to look at names, then we say a name like Krotoa makes a lot more sense. Krotoa represents the ideas and symbols of the traditional people of the Western Cape."
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
