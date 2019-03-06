#RandReport: Rand weaker, stocks led up by Naspers
At 1515 GMT the rand was 0.28% weaker at 14.2100 per dollar from its New York close of 14.1725 overnight.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand weakened against the dollar on Wednesday, weighed down by a souring growth outlook as the continent’s most advanced economy continued to show signs of slowing down.
Stocks firmed, led higher by bourse heavyweight and e-commerce group Naspers.
At 1515 GMT the rand was 0.28% weaker at 14.2100 per dollar from its New York close of 14.1725 overnight.
The rand has fallen nearly 3% in the last week, weighed down by woes at power utility Eskom and overall mixed fortunes for emerging currencies as the greenback regained momentum and powered to near a two-week high.
The currency edged firmer after Tuesday’s GDP data showed the economy grew 0.8% in 2018, slightly higher than expected, but was back on the ropes on Wednesday after business confidence slumped to a five-month low.
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Wednesday growth was set to remain below 2% in 2019, while rising fuel and electricity prices posed a risk to the inflation outlook.
Low inflation has boosted demand for Pretoria’s debt, with the 10-year paper offering around a 3 basis point spread above US Treasuries, shielding the rand from even deeper losses.
The yield on the 2026 bond was 1 basis point higher at 8.69% at close of play.
On the bourse, the Johannesburg all-share index rose 0.42% to 56,053 points, while the Top-40 index gained 0.58% to 49,875 points.
Naspers led the market higher, up 1.91% to R3,215.34 after gains in Hong Kong technology giant Tencent, in which it has a 31% stake.
More in Business
-
Chief Matsila promises to bring good managerial skills to SABC board
-
Matjila went above & beyond to unmask PIC whistleblower
-
New trade union Flair SA faces uphill battle in appealing to workers
-
SA business confidence falls to five-month low in February
-
SA Reserve Bank still sees 2019 growth at 1.7%
-
Forbes rich list: Aliko Dangote retains place as Africa’s richest man
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.