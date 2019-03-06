Popular Topics
Go

Police arrest man in connection with deadly Newlands East taxi accident

This follows an accident in Newlands East earlier on Wednesday morning in which three female learners were killed.

A police van. Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
A police van. Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
29 minutes ago

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal police have confirmed a 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the deaths of three teenagers on the Dumisani Makhaye Highway in Newlands East on Wednesday morning.

The taxi driver allegedly skipped a traffic light and rammed into four pupils who were making their way to school earlier.

One teenager is still in hospital.

Police say the 33-year-old driver will face three counts of culpable homicide and is currently being held at the KwaMashu police station.

Angry Newlands East residents have blockaded one side of the Dumisani Makhaye Highway in protest against the Lindelani Taxi Association which they claim has drivers who continuously break the rules of the road.

Residents have told EWN that a driver from the same association rammed into three pupils from the Thobile Primary School around two weeks ago.

Community members are also demanding that a pedestrian bridge be built for the safety of children walking to school.

Meanwhile, a mortuary has since collected the bodies and the crash site has been cleared for traffic.

