Coligny murder: Doorewaard gets 18-year sentence, 23 years for Schutte

Pieter Doorewaard has been sentenced to an effective 18 years in prison for the murder of Coligny teenager Matlhomola Moshoeu.

Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte in the North West High Court in Mahikeng for their sentencing. The duo was found guilty of murdering 16-year-old Mathlomola Moshoeu in Coligny. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte in the North West High Court in Mahikeng for their sentencing. The duo was found guilty of murdering 16-year-old Mathlomola Moshoeu in Coligny. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
27 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Pieter Doorewaard has been sentenced to an effective 18 years in prison for the murder of Coligny teenager Matlhomola Moshoeu.

He was handed 15 years in prison for murder, 3 years for kidnapping, 2 years for intimidation, 1 year for theft and 2 years for pointing a firearm. The sentences will run concurrently.

Phillip Schutte has been sentenced to an effective 23 years behind bars - 20 years for murder, 3 years for kidnapping, 2 years for intimidation, 1 year for theft and 2 years for pointing a firearm.

Doorewaard and Schutte were found guilty of Moshoeu's murder in 2017 after accusing him of stealing sunflowers worth R80 from a farm.

His death triggered racial tensions in the small farming town, which saw angry residents set fire to homes and businesses belonging to white people.

Timeline

