Coligny murder: Doorewaard gets 18-year sentence, 23 years for Schutte

JOHANNESBURG - Pieter Doorewaard has been sentenced to an effective 18 years in prison for the murder of Coligny teenager Matlhomola Moshoeu.

He was handed 15 years in prison for murder, 3 years for kidnapping, 2 years for intimidation, 1 year for theft and 2 years for pointing a firearm. The sentences will run concurrently.

Phillip Schutte has been sentenced to an effective 23 years behind bars - 20 years for murder, 3 years for kidnapping, 2 years for intimidation, 1 year for theft and 2 years for pointing a firearm.

Doorewaard and Schutte were found guilty of Moshoeu's murder in 2017 after accusing him of stealing sunflowers worth R80 from a farm.

His death triggered racial tensions in the small farming town, which saw angry residents set fire to homes and businesses belonging to white people.