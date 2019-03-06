Coligny murder: Doorewaard gets 18-year sentence, 23 years for Schutte
Pieter Doorewaard has been sentenced to an effective 18 years in prison for the murder of Coligny teenager Matlhomola Moshoeu.
JOHANNESBURG - Pieter Doorewaard has been sentenced to an effective 18 years in prison for the murder of Coligny teenager Matlhomola Moshoeu.
He was handed 15 years in prison for murder, 3 years for kidnapping, 2 years for intimidation, 1 year for theft and 2 years for pointing a firearm. The sentences will run concurrently.
Phillip Schutte has been sentenced to an effective 23 years behind bars - 20 years for murder, 3 years for kidnapping, 2 years for intimidation, 1 year for theft and 2 years for pointing a firearm.
[BREAKING] #Coligny Accused number 1 Doorewaard sentenced to 15 years in prison for murder, 3 years for kidnapping, 2 years for intimidation, 1 year for theft and 2 years for pointing a firearm. Hendricks says the the sentences will run concurrently. He’ll serve 18 years. TK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 6, 2019
[BREAKING] #Coligny Accused number 2 Schutte has been sentenced to an effective 23 years behind bars, 20 Years for murder, 3yrs for kidnapping, 2yrs for intimidation, 1 yr for theft and 2yrs for pointing a firearm. TK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 6, 2019
Doorewaard and Schutte were found guilty of Moshoeu's murder in 2017 after accusing him of stealing sunflowers worth R80 from a farm.
His death triggered racial tensions in the small farming town, which saw angry residents set fire to homes and businesses belonging to white people.
Popular in Local
-
Replacing collapsed power pylon to cost up to R5m, City of Joburg estimates
-
CT school to honour hero matriculant killed defending disabled boy
-
Maphumulo attacked Babes Wodumo in front of family members, says father
-
Mashaba: Electricity pylon collapse should never have happened
-
Rename CT Airport to Krotoa International Airport, says FF Plus
-
Eskom warns of high risk of load shedding for Wednesday
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.