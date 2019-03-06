Nomgcobo Jiba’s work credentials under spotlight at Mokgoro Inquiry

NPA records reveal that when Nomgcobo Jiba was appointed as a deputy director in 2002, she was neither an advocate nor an attorney.

PRETORIA - The work credentials of deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba have come into sharp focus at the Mokgoro Inquiry with evidence revealing she may not have been suitably qualified to be appointed as a deputy director in 2002.

The details are contained in the inquiry’s evidence leaders’ final submissions which were filed on Wednesday barely a week after Jiba and Advocate Lawrence Mrwebi submitted their closing arguments.

Retired Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro, who is investigating whether the pair are fit to hold office, is expected to submit her report to the president by the end of next week.

The evidence leaders made it clear in their introduction, that it’s not their task to reach conclusions or make a case for or against advocates Jiba and Mrwebi instead their job is to collect evidence and place it before the inquiry.

Among the evidence are National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) records which reveal that when Jiba was appointed as a deputy director in 2002, she was neither an advocate nor an attorney as contemplated in the relevant legislation.

She was only admitted as an advocate in 2010 but in correspondence dating as far back as 2003, Jiba identifies herself as an advocate.

Jiba’s legal team had committed to providing the evidence leaders with her letter of appointment in order to clear up any confusion but did not do so by the time the final submissions were filed.

