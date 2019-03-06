Nehawu not aware of interdict amid strike at Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital

Patients are bearing the brunt of a feud between staff and hospital management.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) says it has not received a court interdict to stop its demonstration at the Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital in Krugersdorp.

Workers are complaining about poor working conditions, corruption and mismanagement.

On Tuesday night, hospital management said that it had obtained an urgent interdict forcing employees to return to their posts on Wednesday morning.

Nehawu's Tshepo Mokheranyane said: "We can confirm our workers are on strike. On Monday workers across unions decided to disengage. They want to get management’s attention."

Meanwhile, nursing union Denosa, whose members are also part of the demonstration, says service delivery at hospitals should never be disrupted but workers’ issues must not be ignored.

The union's provincial chair Simphiwe Gada said: "We believe that this could have been prevented. All workers wanted to do last week was engage with management, but management became stubborn."