Nehawu not aware of interdict amid strike at Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital
Patients are bearing the brunt of a feud between staff and hospital management.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) says it has not received a court interdict to stop its demonstration at the Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital in Krugersdorp.
Patients are bearing the brunt of a feud between staff and hospital management.
Workers are complaining about poor working conditions, corruption and mismanagement.
On Tuesday night, hospital management said that it had obtained an urgent interdict forcing employees to return to their posts on Wednesday morning.
Nehawu's Tshepo Mokheranyane said: "We can confirm our workers are on strike. On Monday workers across unions decided to disengage. They want to get management’s attention."
Meanwhile, nursing union Denosa, whose members are also part of the demonstration, says service delivery at hospitals should never be disrupted but workers’ issues must not be ignored.
The union's provincial chair Simphiwe Gada said: "We believe that this could have been prevented. All workers wanted to do last week was engage with management, but management became stubborn."
Popular in Local
-
Coligny murder: Doorewaard gets 18-year sentence, 23 years for Schutte
-
CT school to honour hero matriculant killed defending disabled boy
-
Replacing collapsed power pylon to cost up to R5m, City of Joburg estimates
-
Sanef says Malema must apologise to Brown, EFF calls her an 'operative'
-
Maphumulo attacked Babes Wodumo in front of family members, says father
-
Rename CT Airport to Krotoa International Airport, says FF Plus
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.