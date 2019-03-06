Mosimane and Lorch win February PSL awards
Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane won the Absa Premiership Coach of the Month
CAPE TOWN - The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has on Wednesday announced that Pitso Mosimane of Mamelodi Sundowns has won the Absa Premiership Coach of the Month and Orlando Pirates attacker Thembinkosi Lorch scooping up the Player of the Month Award for February.
CONGRATULATIONS to @orlandopirates midfielder, Thembinkosi Lorch- the #AbsaPrem Player of the Month (February 2019) pic.twitter.com/O7ezajGNRZ— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) March 6, 2019
The League explained their reasoning behind the awards.
“Following a highly engaged judging session of the Absa Premiership individual monthly awards, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane emerged as the winner for the Absa Premiership Coach of the Month for February.”
“Lorch, on the other hand, stood head and shoulders above his colleagues and contenders for the player award. Players such as Lebohang Maboe of Mamelodi Sundowns, Chippa United’s Gladwin Shitolo and Cape Town City captain Thamsanqa Mkhize were nominated for their impressive efforts in their respective teams.”
