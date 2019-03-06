MMC Amelia Tsukudu denies being involved in Midvaal jobs-for-cash saga

On Wednesday, it was reported that an email implicating Tsukudu in the corruption was sent to Mayor Bongani Baloyi.

JOHANNESBURG - Midvaal Local Municipality corporate services MMC Amelia Tsukudu has denied allegations she’s involved in a jobs-for-cash scandal at the Democratic Alliance-led municipality.

Deputy municipal manager Thom Peeters was placed on special leave following allegations that he appointed workers before the interviewing process.

Tsukudu has told Eyewitness News that she initiated the investigation into allegations of jobs-for-cash after she was informed by one of the employees and some members of the community.

She said the allegations against her are a deflection of the work that she started in exploring the matter.

“It can be that maybe someone who is implicated [in the scandal] is trying to contaminate the whole situation.”

Tsukudu said she had decided to step down from her position while the municipality’s ethics committee investigated the allegations levelled against her.

“The first expectation is for the whistleblower to come with the full story, and secondly, for the investigation to go on so that I can be vindicated.”

Four municipal directors are also being investigated by the municipal manager who are also involved in the said corruption.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)