MMC Amelia Tsukudu denies being involved in Midvaal jobs-for-cash saga
On Wednesday, it was reported that an email implicating Tsukudu in the corruption was sent to Mayor Bongani Baloyi.
JOHANNESBURG - Midvaal Local Municipality corporate services MMC Amelia Tsukudu has denied allegations she’s involved in a jobs-for-cash scandal at the Democratic Alliance-led municipality.
On Wednesday, it was reported that an email implicating Tsukudu in the corruption was sent to Mayor Bongani Baloyi.
Deputy municipal manager Thom Peeters was placed on special leave following allegations that he appointed workers before the interviewing process.
Tsukudu has told Eyewitness News that she initiated the investigation into allegations of jobs-for-cash after she was informed by one of the employees and some members of the community.
She said the allegations against her are a deflection of the work that she started in exploring the matter.
“It can be that maybe someone who is implicated [in the scandal] is trying to contaminate the whole situation.”
Tsukudu said she had decided to step down from her position while the municipality’s ethics committee investigated the allegations levelled against her.
“The first expectation is for the whistleblower to come with the full story, and secondly, for the investigation to go on so that I can be vindicated.”
Four municipal directors are also being investigated by the municipal manager who are also involved in the said corruption.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
More in Politics
-
WC ANC saddened after stalwart gunned down
-
Icosa 'sick & tired' of Mandelas, says CT airport be renamed after Krotoa
-
Opposition parties unimpressed with WC Budget
-
Sanef says Malema must apologise to Brown, EFF calls her an 'operative'
-
Tshwane's Mayor Mokgalapa says he lacks power to remove city manager Mosola
-
Rename CT Airport to Krotoa International Airport, says FF Plus
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.