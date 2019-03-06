Mkhize: Govt, provincial depts owe municipalities close to R10 bn

-
Mkhize: Govt, provincial depts owe municipalities close to R10 bnLocal
-
Firearm found near bodies of killed Durban familyLocal
-
MMC Amelia Tsukudu denies being involved in Midvaal jobs-for-cash sagaPolitics
-
WC ANC saddened after stalwart gunned downPolitics
-
#RandReport: Rand weaker, stocks led up by NaspersBusiness
-
Former Stellenbosch University official to appear in court for R35m fraudLocal
Popular Topics
-
Mkhize: Govt, provincial depts owe municipalities close to R10 bnLocal
-
Firearm found near bodies of killed Durban familyLocal
-
MMC Amelia Tsukudu denies being involved in Midvaal jobs-for-cash sagaPolitics
-
WC ANC saddened after stalwart gunned downPolitics
-
#RandReport: Rand weaker, stocks led up by NaspersBusiness
-
Former Stellenbosch University official to appear in court for R35m fraudLocal
Popular Topics
-
WC ANC saddened after stalwart gunned downPolitics
-
Icosa 'sick & tired' of Mandelas, says CT airport be renamed after KrotoaLocal
-
Opposition parties unimpressed with WC BudgetPolitics
-
Sanef says Malema must apologise to Brown, EFF calls her an 'operative'Local
-
Tshwane's Mayor Mokgalapa says he lacks power to remove city manager MosolaPolitics
-
Rename CT Airport to Krotoa International Airport, says FF PlusPolitics
-
OPINION: Consistency key for Pollard in important World Cup yearOpinion
-
OPINION: South Africa is failing the rights of children to education and healthOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Women's football isn't new. So why is Banyana still undervalued?Opinion
-
OPINION: SA has officially entered election modeOpinion
-
OPINION: 5 things Mugabe may have got rightOpinion
-
[OPINION] Why 'money' gospel followers aren’t simply credulous dupesOpinion
Popular Topics
-
#RandReport: Rand weaker, stocks led up by NaspersBusiness
-
Chief Matsila promises to bring good managerial skills to SABC boardLocal
-
Matjila went above & beyond to unmask PIC whistleblowerBusiness
-
New trade union Flair SA faces uphill battle in appealing to workersLocal
-
SA business confidence falls to five-month low in FebruaryBusiness
-
SA Reserve Bank still sees 2019 growth at 1.7%Business
Popular Topics
-
'I'm walking away': Babes Wodumo speaks out on being a survivorLocal
-
Sibusiso Khwinana memorial, funeral details announcedLocal
-
Keeping up with Kylie: Jenner is world's youngest billionaireLifestyle
-
Singer R Kelly denies sexual abuse charges in CBS interviewLifestyle
-
Netflix film tells tale of Malawian eco boy geniusLifestyle
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 5 March 2019Lifestyle
-
Queen Latifah defends Jussie SmollettLifestyle
-
Mampintsha says Babes Wodumo being influenced to discredit himLocal
-
Mampintsha: I'm a victim of Babes Wodumo's abuseLocal
-
Mosimane and Lorch win February PSL awardsSport
-
Judgment reserved in sport quota case between Solidarity, Sports DeptLocal
-
Human tinkers slight with Bulls XV for Sharks clashSport
-
Erasmus explains SA Rugby’s revised contracting systemSport
-
Makata and Du Plessis committed to Blitzbok growthSport
-
All Blacks skipper Read to quit after World CupSport
Popular Topics
-
Coligny murder: 'Your actions that day were disgraceful'Local
-
Killed over sunflowers: A look back at the Coligny caseLocal
-
Dros rape accused to go on trial in SeptemberLocal
-
How Eskom's illegal electricity syndicates operateLocal
-
Another Life Esidimeni patient found & safe at homeLocal
-
Cele: I wish Themane's killers could see trouble they have causedLocal
-
The Karoo lion: Still on the prowlLocal
-
3 more arrested in Thorisho Themane murder caseLocal
-
Phahlane labels arrest 'malicious' & 'humiliating'Local
-
Adam Habib: Early reflections on Fees Must Fall were a crude caricatureLocal
-
Bheki and Linah Ngcobo open up about their beautiful love storyLifestyle
-
What kind of tax are religious institutions required to pay?Local
-
How SAA pilot William Chandler was caught out after 25 yearsLocal
-
Not so sweet: Sugar tax is 'negatively impacting' industryBusiness
-
Former R Kelly protégé Sparkle opens up on sex abuse claimsLifestyle
-
Fantasy & reality: Teens, porn addiction and digital mediaLifestyle
-
Friend traumatised by Thoriso Themane’s murder in LimpopoLocal
-
How Icasa’s new regulations will affect data bundlesBusiness
CARTOON: Soweto's Power Debate
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
-
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
-
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
-
[CARTOON] #LoadEffingSheddingBusiness
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
- Wed
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 23°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 22°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 16°C
Mkhize: Govt, provincial depts owe municipalities close to R10 bn
Minister Zweli Mkhize said the debt continues to grow due to accruing interest and the failure to service arrears.
CAPE TOWN - Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Zweli Mkhize has revealed the amount of money owed to municipalities by national and provincial government departments has risen to nearly R10 billion.
“Funds owed to municipalities by national and provincial governments remains a serious matter. The debts owed by organs of states was R6.3 billion as of 1 December 2016 and went up to R9.7 billion by 31 December 2017.”
Mkhize said the debt continues to grow due to accruing interest and the failure to service arrears.
But he says efforts are underway to claw back the cash: “Cogta, in collaboration with Treasury, has set up numerous measures in place to assist the municipalities to recover the amounts owed by organs of the state and to facilitate the resolutions of dispute by the organs of state and municipalities.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
CT school to honour hero matriculant killed defending disabled boy10 hours ago
-
Ipid staff ‘saddened’ by Robert McBride’s depature2 hours ago
-
'I'm walking away': Babes Wodumo speaks out on being a survivor3 hours ago
-
Matjila went above & beyond to unmask PIC whistleblower2 hours ago
-
Icosa 'sick & tired' of Mandelas, says CT airport be renamed after Krotoa2 hours ago
-
Home Affairs Dept to review permanent residency status of foreign pastorsone day ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.