Mhlaba Foundation: Family was not informed about Raymond statue

The Arts and Culture Department plans to erect a statue of Raymond Mhlaba in his hometown of Fort Beaufort in the Eastern Cape.

CAPE TOWN - The Raymond and Dideka Mhlaba Foundation says the family was not part of discussions to honour the late struggle icon.

The Arts and Culture Department plans to erect a statue of Raymond Mhlaba in his hometown of Fort Beaufort in the Eastern Cape.

But the foundation's CEO Traci Mackie said although there's been some engagement with the family over the years, there hasn't been consistent or continuous feedback.

“The family or the foundation is supposed to be promoting Oom Ray or Diksie’s name. However, It has got to be done in stakeholdings or a foundation that liaises closes with the Mhlaba Foundation.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)