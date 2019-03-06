Maphumulo attacked Babes Wodumo in front of family members, says father

Welcome Simelane, Bongekile's father, says he tried to speak to Maphumulo's father last year after Maphumulo assaulted her once again.

JOHANNESBURG - The father of musician Babes Wodumo has rubbished claims by her boyfriend and producer Mandla Maphumulo that he tried to speak to the family about their toxic relationship.

Maphumulo, popularly known as Mampintsha, appeared in the Pinetown Magistrates Court on Tuesday after he was captured on video assaulting Babes, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane.

He's been granted R2,000 bail and told media outside court that Simelane pushed him to hit her.

"That is the greatest incident where Mandla was dragging my daughter up the steps. The second incident, he was slapping my daughter in front of the gates."

He says that Maphumulo attacked his daughter in front of some family members.

"My own son was crying like a baby when Mandla was kicking around my daughter."

The matter has been postponed for further investigation and will be heard in the Pinetown Magistrates Court in May.