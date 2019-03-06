Maphumulo attacked Babes Wodumo in front of family members, says father
Welcome Simelane, Bongekile's father, says he tried to speak to Maphumulo's father last year after Maphumulo assaulted her once again.
JOHANNESBURG - The father of musician Babes Wodumo has rubbished claims by her boyfriend and producer Mandla Maphumulo that he tried to speak to the family about their toxic relationship.
Maphumulo, popularly known as Mampintsha, appeared in the Pinetown Magistrates Court on Tuesday after he was captured on video assaulting Babes, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane.
He's been granted R2,000 bail and told media outside court that Simelane pushed him to hit her.
Welcome Simelane, Bongekile's father, says he tried to speak to Maphumulo's father last year after Maphumulo assaulted her once again.
"That is the greatest incident where Mandla was dragging my daughter up the steps. The second incident, he was slapping my daughter in front of the gates."
He says that Maphumulo attacked his daughter in front of some family members.
"My own son was crying like a baby when Mandla was kicking around my daughter."
The matter has been postponed for further investigation and will be heard in the Pinetown Magistrates Court in May.
Popular in Local
-
Mashaba: Electricity pylon collapse should never have happened
-
Pub defends bouncer who allegedly beat patron to death
-
Mampintsha says Babes Wodumo being influenced to discredit him
-
Mampintsha: I'm a victim of Babes Wodumo's abuse
-
Rename CT Airport to Krotoa International Airport, says FF Plus
-
EFF won't rest until Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s name given 'honour it deserves'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.