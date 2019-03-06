Makata and Du Plessis committed to Blitzbok growth

Blitzboks youngsters Muller du Plessis and Sako Makata, the two youngest members of the Springbok Sevens squad, are keen to develop with the Sevens side.

Du Plessis, who graduated into the Blitzboks in Las Vegas in 2018, also played in Vancouver, Hong Kong and Singapore before being called into the Junior Springboks team for a different level of national duty, which meant he missed the tournament win in Paris, where the Blitzboks clinched the World Series for a second time.

And Du Plessis is keen to get to the pinnacle with the Springbok Sevens team.

"There are many reasons why I wanted to play for the Blitzboks from a young age, one of which is the winning mentality and winning culture," said Du Plessis, who will play in his eighth tournament for the team this weekend.

"Nothing has changed, although I am yet to experience that winning feeling. It can change this weekend, who knows."

Makata, who debuted in Las Vegas last weekend to become the 176th Springbok Sevens player to play in the World Series, said although the final placing did not match their expectations, the experience gained did.

"I am ready for more – the Academy tours helped a lot, but this is the real thing. Everything is just a little bit faster and the margin of error is so much smaller. Especially, the attack is much faster. One needs to adapt quickly and although the learning curve was steep, it was great and I am very keen to give it another go.

"We made some errors in Las Vegas that cost us, but we will work hard to fix those and get ready for whatever challenges awaits us at BC Place. Once the error rate comes down, the success rate will go up."