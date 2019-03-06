Makata and Du Plessis committed to Blitzbok growth
Blitzboks youngsters Muller du Plessis and Sako Makata, the two youngest members of the Springbok Sevens squad, are keen to develop with the Sevens side.
CAPE TOWN - Blitzboks youngsters Muller du Plessis and Sako Makata, the two youngest members of the Springbok Sevens squad, are keen to develop with the Sevens side.
Du Plessis, who graduated into the Blitzboks in Las Vegas in 2018, also played in Vancouver, Hong Kong and Singapore before being called into the Junior Springboks team for a different level of national duty, which meant he missed the tournament win in Paris, where the Blitzboks clinched the World Series for a second time.
And Du Plessis is keen to get to the pinnacle with the Springbok Sevens team.
"There are many reasons why I wanted to play for the Blitzboks from a young age, one of which is the winning mentality and winning culture," said Du Plessis, who will play in his eighth tournament for the team this weekend.
"Nothing has changed, although I am yet to experience that winning feeling. It can change this weekend, who knows."
Makata, who debuted in Las Vegas last weekend to become the 176th Springbok Sevens player to play in the World Series, said although the final placing did not match their expectations, the experience gained did.
"I am ready for more – the Academy tours helped a lot, but this is the real thing. Everything is just a little bit faster and the margin of error is so much smaller. Especially, the attack is much faster. One needs to adapt quickly and although the learning curve was steep, it was great and I am very keen to give it another go.
"We made some errors in Las Vegas that cost us, but we will work hard to fix those and get ready for whatever challenges awaits us at BC Place. Once the error rate comes down, the success rate will go up."
Popular in Sport
-
IAAF hits back at Semenya to be classed as 'biological male' reports
-
Solari pledges to continue after Madrid dumped out by Ajax
-
Pochettino hails Euro goal king Kane as Spurs march on
-
All Blacks skipper Read to quit after World Cup
-
Ryan Giggs and Uefa Champions League trophy coming to SA
-
City score late win to keep title race wide open
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.