One pot: Striking workers say kitchen situation at Krugersdorp hospital dire

JOHANNESBURG - Striking employees at the Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital in Krugersdorp have described that shocking working conditions at the facility.

Nurses and admin staff affiliated to Nehawu stopped working on Friday, demanding better working conditions and the removal of management over allegations of nepotism.

They met with management on Tuesday where most of their demands were agreed on, except the no work, no pay rule.

A woman who works at the hospital's kitchen says the situation is dire.

"Yusuf Dadoo is a big hospital and only has one pot. We've complained many times, asking for a new pot to be bought. The kitchen staff don't have protective clothing. They haven't received protective clothing since 2018."

Hospital CEO Patrick Sofohlo does not dispute this.

"We have been waiting for the pot that is being manufactured. The pot has been functioning well, there are some other pots that are small, like the saucepans but they have been working [sic]."

The hospital obtained a court interdict against workers on Tuesday night, forcing them to return to their posts.