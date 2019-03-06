Judgment reserved in sport quota case between Solidarity, Sports Dept

The union says using race as a criterion for team selection is in direct conflict with the constitution of the country.

JOHANNESBURG - The Labour Court has reserved judgment in the sports quota case between trade union Solidarity and the Sports Department.

The department argued that Solidarity remains against the transformation of South Africa.

Spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said at no point does the transformation charter stipulate that incompetent people will be appointed.

“The majority of the people in this country are not reflected both in the bodies and as well as athletes in the sport.”

Mhaga said if transformation is not enforced, many talented individuals will not be seen.

“The current Springboks captain is black and he is not there because of the colour of his skin but because of the transformation charter to give him an opportunity.”

However, Solidarity says it’s not against the transformation charter set out by the Sports Department, but it does have serious concerns around the provisions dealing with quotas.

The union said using race as a criterion for team selection is in direct conflict with the Constitution of the country.

The union wants the transformation charter be set aside.

The Sports and Recreation Department was opposing the application.

#SportsQuotas Solidarity is presenting its case this morning at the Labour Court in Braamfontein to argue that the proposed Transformation Charter for South African sport be set aside. [KS] pic.twitter.com/kPB9ZWBXyl — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 6, 2019

Solidarity said it doesn’t have a broad argument against the charter itself and supports everything it proposes within the confines of the law and Constitution.

It said there was a difference between quotas and transformation.

The union's Werner Human said what they stand firmly against is the politicising of sports.

“In reading the documents from Cricket South Africa and all other sporting unions, it is quite clear that they are implementing quotas.”

Human said quotas will not achieve transformation.

He said over the years, the minister and state department have had more influence in the affairs of sports which needs to change.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)