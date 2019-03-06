Ipid staff ‘saddened’ by Robert McBride’s depature

Ipid acting head Victor Senna Senna says their investigations into police corruption won’t be affected by Robert McBride’s departure.

JOHANNESBURG - Staff at the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) are saddened by the departure of Robert McBride.

That’s according to newly appointed Ipid executive director Victor Senna.

On Wednesday, Senna briefed Parliament for the first time about the Ipid’s plans for the next three months a week after Parliament’s police committee declined to renew McBride’s contract.

Senna said their investigations into police corruption won’t be affected by McBride’s departure.

He also commended McBride for leaving a good legacy, saying there’s no crisis at Ipid.

“We are all saddened by the departure of McBride, but all of us strongly believe that Mr McBride set a very solid foundation and has left a very dedicated team at Ipid, and that is why we have this confidence to say that everything will continue as normal at Ipid.”

Senna reassured MPs that everything will continue as normal, telling them that all officials are committed to protecting the independence of Ipid.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)