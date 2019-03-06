Popular Topics
Icosa 'sick & tired' of Mandelas, says CT airport be renamed after Krotoa

Icosa WC chair Dawid Kamfer says they want the airport to be called Krotoa because they are tired of the Mandela family receiving all the accolades.

52 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) proposal to have Cape Town International Airport named after the late stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela did not pass in Parliament's National Assembly on Tuesday.

However, the EFF said the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance rejected the proposal.

Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa (Icosa) then proposed that the airport be renamed Krotoa after a Khoi leader and interpreter to the Dutch.

Chairperson of Icosa in the Western Cape Dawid Kamfer said they want the airport to be called Krotoa because they are tired of the Mandela family receiving all the accolades.

"We are sick and tired of the Mandelas, the Winnie Mandela and the Zumas. There are a lot more other names like Krotoa who was a lady who was a slave and a mother of our nation."

Listen to the audio below for more.

Timeline

