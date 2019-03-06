Icosa 'sick & tired' of Mandelas, says CT airport be renamed after Krotoa

Icosa WC chair Dawid Kamfer says they want the airport to be called Krotoa because they are tired of the Mandela family receiving all the accolades.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) proposal to have Cape Town International Airport named after the late stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela did not pass in Parliament's National Assembly on Tuesday.

It is so discouraging to see old people clapping hands on issues that are actually what we are proposing and you pretend as if something different has been said.



CIC @Julius_S_Malema says the EFF motion proposes the rename of the airport in line with applicable laws. pic.twitter.com/eMl2CT1FGU — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 5, 2019

However, the EFF said the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance rejected the proposal.

EFF Statement On ANC’s Refusal To Recognise Mama Winnie Mandela. pic.twitter.com/5kKJg8uaMv — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 5, 2019

Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa (Icosa) then proposed that the airport be renamed Krotoa after a Khoi leader and interpreter to the Dutch.

Chairperson of Icosa in the Western Cape Dawid Kamfer said they want the airport to be called Krotoa because they are tired of the Mandela family receiving all the accolades.

"We are sick and tired of the Mandelas, the Winnie Mandela and the Zumas. There are a lot more other names like Krotoa who was a lady who was a slave and a mother of our nation."

Listen to the audio below for more.