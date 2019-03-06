'I'm walking away': Babes Wodumo speaks out on being a survivor

Bongekile Simelane posted a tweet on Wednesday, saying she could have ended up like Karabo Mokoena, who was burnt by her boyfriend Sandile Mantsoe in 2017.

JOHANNESBURG - Bongekile 'Babes Wodumo' Simelane has spoken out following the arrest of her former partner Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo for assaulting her in the early hours of Monday morning in Durban.

Simelane recorded a live video on her Instagram showing Maphumulo assaulting her in the bedroom of the residence they share.

Simelane's family addressed media on Tuesday, without her present.

Maphumulo was arrested after Simelane opened a case against him; he appeared in court and was released on R2,000 bail.

He then countered Simelane's claims, saying she is the one who had been abusing him over the years they have been together.

She posted a tweet on Wednesday, saying she could have ended up like Karabo Mokoena, who was murdered and whose body burnt by her boyfriend Sandile Mantsoe in 2017.

"I could have been next!!This could have been you,your sister,your daughter,your niece.....We are not victims but survivors [sic]." She captioned the tweet which has a photo of her and Mokoena embracing.